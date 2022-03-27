Mumbai: Woman stabbed over 20 times by estranged husband near Cooperage ground

A 25-year-old woman was stabbed over 20 times by her estranged husband near Cooperage ground at Nariman Point in broad daylight on Saturday. Soon after the murder, the accused was nabbed by the onlookers and the police after he tried to flee the spot.

Both Mohammad Irfan Chitawali (30), a labour contractor and his wife Shaheen had been staying separately for the last one year after they developed marital problems. They have been married for over five years and have two kids from the marriage.

For over a year, Irfan has been staying with his parents at Titwala while his wife has moved to her parents at Badhwarpark in Cuffe Parade with her two kids.

On Saturday morning both met around 10 am near Cooperage ground to resolve their issues, however, in a fit of rage Irfan stabbed his wife into the neck, chest and stomach with a knife after an argument broke out between the couple, said police.

Two students who were studying at a nearby library spotted him and raised an alarm. Irfan was nabbed by the onlookers with the help of policemen from a police van passing from the area just then.

Shaheen was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead before admission. Irfan was charged with murder and was produced before the court on Sunday which granted him police custody till March 30.

A few months ago, Shaheen had filed a police complaint against Irfan which could have led to the murder, Shaheen's brother stated in his statement to the police.

ALSO READ Indore: Three arrested in blind murder case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 11:29 PM IST