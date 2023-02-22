e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Woman, son booked for claiming insurance benefits on false documents

Mumbai: Woman, son booked for claiming insurance benefits on false documents

The woman submitted a fake death certificate stating her son was dead and asked for the claim.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 10:37 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Woman, son booked for claiming insurance benefits on false documents | Representative Image
Follow us on

Mumbai: The Shivaji Park police have booked a woman and her son for allegedly submitting fake income certificates to get a claim of Rs 2 crore against an LIC policy.

The woman submitted a fake death certificate stating her son was dead and asked for the claim. However, Omprakash Sahu, an LIC official smelt something wrong and lodged a complaint with the police. The accused have been identified as Nandabai Pramod Taksale and her son Dinesh Taksale.

2015 fraud

In the complaint Sahu said that in 2015, the mother-son duo approached the LIC branch 938 on Gokhale Road, Dadar to get an insurance cover of Rs 8 crore. However, the LIC issued them a policy of Rs 2 crore. 

A few years later, Nandabai presented a claim of Rs 2 crore saying Dinesh died in an accident. She also submitted a death certificate. When the LIC officials investigated the claim, they found Dinesh was alive and the death certificate was fake. Sahu then lodged a complaint with the police, who registered an offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against the mother-son duo. Further investigations are on.

Read Also
Mira Bhayandar: Granite trader loses ₹ 48 Lakh to insurance fraud
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Woman, son booked for claiming insurance benefits on false documents

Mumbai: Woman, son booked for claiming insurance benefits on false documents

Maharashtra: CM Shinde embarasses ally BJP by demanding Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar

Maharashtra: CM Shinde embarasses ally BJP by demanding Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar

Food, proper care will ensure stray dogs don't get aggressive: Bombay HC

Food, proper care will ensure stray dogs don't get aggressive: Bombay HC

Navi Mumbai: Day before HSC board exams, 17-year-old hangs to death; suicide note found

Navi Mumbai: Day before HSC board exams, 17-year-old hangs to death; suicide note found

Navi Mumbai: PMC to set up 450-bed Maternal and Child Care Hospital in Panvel at ₹225 crore

Navi Mumbai: PMC to set up 450-bed Maternal and Child Care Hospital in Panvel at ₹225 crore