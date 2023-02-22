Mumbai: Woman, son booked for claiming insurance benefits on false documents | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Shivaji Park police have booked a woman and her son for allegedly submitting fake income certificates to get a claim of Rs 2 crore against an LIC policy.

The woman submitted a fake death certificate stating her son was dead and asked for the claim. However, Omprakash Sahu, an LIC official smelt something wrong and lodged a complaint with the police. The accused have been identified as Nandabai Pramod Taksale and her son Dinesh Taksale.

2015 fraud

In the complaint Sahu said that in 2015, the mother-son duo approached the LIC branch 938 on Gokhale Road, Dadar to get an insurance cover of Rs 8 crore. However, the LIC issued them a policy of Rs 2 crore.

A few years later, Nandabai presented a claim of Rs 2 crore saying Dinesh died in an accident. She also submitted a death certificate. When the LIC officials investigated the claim, they found Dinesh was alive and the death certificate was fake. Sahu then lodged a complaint with the police, who registered an offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against the mother-son duo. Further investigations are on.

