Mumbai: Woman slaps CISF personnel for not informing flight leaves from Terminal 1 and not 2

The Sahar Police have arrested a woman for allegedly manhandling and assaulting a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer at the Terminal-2 (T2) of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSMIA) early on Sunday. Police said that the woman, who was about to fly to Bengaluru, had landed up on Terminal 2 of the airport, while her flight was to fly from the terminal 1, after the latter resumed operations from March 10.

According to police sources, the woman, who was to board a Bengaluru-bound Go Air flight on Sunday morning, came at the T2 of the CSMIA, to get onboard. Police said that the woman reached well in advance and was waiting; however, when it was time for boarding, she began looking for the flight operators counter, but couldn't find one.

Police said that she lost her cool after she was not informed by the CISF officer at the departure gate that the flight will be operated from Terminal 1 and not T2. In a fit of anger, she picked a flight with the officer and then amid a heated argument, she slapped the CISF personnel, Umashankar Shukla. The CISF personnel had also told her that there was another hour for the boarding to start and that she could make it onboard her flight, but to no avail.

Soon after, the woman was taken into custody and handed over to Sahar Police, where she was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for assaulting an officer on duty.