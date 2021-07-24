Mumbai: Woman set ablaze while filling sanitzer in kitchen, dies

In a shocking incident, a 49-year-old woman has died of burn injuries after a sanitizer bottle fell on her while she was busy in food preparation setting her on fire. The woman is identified as Kavita Sorate, a resident of Andheri. The MIDC police have registered an accidental death report in to the incident.

According to the MIDC police officials, the incident took place last week when Sorate was in the kitchen preparing food at her flat in New Mhada colony in Andheri East. At the same time she was also filling sanitizer from a larger container to a small bottle.

Unfortunately while filling the bottle some sanitizer fell on her clothes and some fell on kitchen platform as well while some of it fell on the gas stove that was burning.

As soon as the santizer fell on the burning stove it got ignited setting her and the kitchen platform on fire as well. Her family members rushed for her rescue and doused the fire, however, before they could act she was burnt 60-65 percent. She was initially taken to Cooper hospital from where she was shifted to Kasturba hospital.

However, she could not survive and succumbed to her injuries. We have registered an accidental death case, said an officer from MIDC police station.