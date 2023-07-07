Mumbai: Woman Rickshaw Passenger Hurt, Five Vehicles Damaged As Container Rams Into Them

Representative Image |

A woman sustained a minor injury after a container carrying cement from Navsari to Mulund broke down and hit four cars and a rickshaw along the Thane Belapur Road on Friday afternoon. The woman was travelling in the rickshaw when the container hit multiple vehicles.

According to Traffic Police from Rabale, the accident took place when the brakes of the container failed as it was going down a ramp to turn towards Mulund at the Rabale underpass on Thane Belapur Road and hit several vehicles. The accident caused traffic jams which were cleared in half an hour.

Cars, rickshaw suffered damages

According to traffic police from Rabale, the container hit three cars, one rickshaw, and one tempo that came in front of the vehicle. Cars and the auto-rickshaw were damaged in the accident. A woman who was travelling the auto-rickshaw sustained injuries and was admitted to a nearby hospital. A police constable also sustained an injury while pulling the injured woman out of the rickshaw.

Police and traffic police who were present at the spot cleared the traffic jam. “The container stopped after hitting the footpath,” said a traffic police officer from Rabale.