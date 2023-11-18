Mumbai: Woman Lures 81-Year-Old Under Promise Of ₹35000 Under False Widow Scheme; Steals Gold Worth ₹2 Lakh | Freepik

An 81-year-old woman fell victim to a fraudulent scheme, losing gold jewelry worth Rs 2 lakh after being lured with the promise of Rs 35,000 under the Prime Minister's Widow Scheme. A complaint has been registered in this matter at Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg Police Station.

Details of the case

As per LT Marg police reports, the victim, Pushpaben Jain, had visited the Chintamani Parshvanath Jain temple on Thursday for darshan. Post her visit, while waiting for a taxi near Gulalwadi, a woman approached her, claiming that the Prime Minister was offering seven thousand rupees to women under the Widow Scheme. The promise extended to a total of 35 thousand rupees if Jain accompanied her.

According to the police officer, the woman convinced Jain by stating that they worked in the same office. Trusting the woman, Jain agreed to go with her. They boarded a taxi, heading towards the airport. Upon arrival, the woman informed Jain that her jewelry could jeopardize her eligibility for the scheme and insisted she remove it to avoid complications.

How the fraudster skilfully managed the deception

Jain complied, handing over her jewelry, which the woman placed in a plastic bag before returning it to Jain. Subsequently, the woman walked with Jain for a distance, eventually stopping and asking her to wait while she left for a short period.

After an extended absence, Jain checked the bag, only to discover that it no longer contained her jewelry. Realizing the deception, Jain promptly reported the incident to LT Marg police. An FIR under IPC section 420 has been registered based on Jain's complaint, and investigations are underway.