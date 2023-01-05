Mumbai: Woman loses Rs13L trying to make money online

Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: A 33-year-old woman from Andheri was duped of Rs13 lakh by fraudsters who asked her to follow certain Instagram accounts in return for money. On Nov 28, the complainant received a message on her phone informing her of a “lucrative earning opportunity”. She was asked to follow two Instagram accounts for which she received Rs210 in her bank account. She was then added in a Telegram group in which members were being paid money for following Instagram accounts.

The complainant performed other similar tasks for which she was paid Rs690 and Rs2800. However, for all these tasks taken up, she would have to first invest her own money. Anticipating to get higher returns, the woman invested Rs13.68 lakh till Dec 2. However, the returns stopped and she approached the police after realising she had been duped.