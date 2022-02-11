Mumbai: Woman loses Rs 8.69 lakh to matrimonial fraud

A 29-year-old engineer from Mulund lost ₹8.69 lakh to a matrimonial fraud recently. The victim working as a project control engineer for a private company was looking for a match on a popular matrimonial site. The accused posing as a prospective groom lured her into the trap and told her that he had sent jewellery and $30,000 from London. The victim was later made to pay ₹8.69 lakh in the name of various charges to clear the parcel.

According to the police, in the third week of December, one Vivek Deshpande sent her request on the portal and claimed that he was staying in London since childhood, and since then, the two frequently started chatting. The fraudster had claimed that his camera was not working as a reason the victim could never be able to see him, but he sent some photographs to her, stated the victim in her statement.

In the third week of January, Vivek informed that he had sent her a parcel containing jewellery, $30,000 and sent her shipment tracking ID along with the name of some international courier services and a link. "When she checked the status, she found that the parcel was to arrive at Indira Gandi International (IGI) Airport at Delhi on January 6 and fell for the con," said police.

On the day the woman received an email asking her to pay ₹95,000 as delivery charges, she consulted with the fraudster and paid the money. Hours later she was asked to pay another ₹1.75 lakh for insurance and stamp duty charges, this time as well she paid the money on Deshpande's insistence, said police.

However, this was just the beginning, the next day she again received a mail asking her to pay ₹4 lakh in the name of taxes, this time she hesitated, however, the fraudster convinced her and made her pay. The victim was later asked to pay another ₹7 lakh for converting dollars into rupees, however, she could manage to pay only ₹2 lakh.

Meanwhile, she continued to receive mail asking her to complete payment.

After she took a pause for arranging the money, she received another email alerting her about the conversion of ₹22 lakh and asked her to open a bank account, a link was also provided in the mail for opening an account.

According to the police, the fraudster even made a web page similar to that of an international bank to dupe people. She followed the procedure and the amount was shown in her account, however, when she tried to transfer it to her account she asked her to pay ₹61,000 for authorization.

Meanwhile, before making any further payment she contacted the bank on its customer care number only to realise that there was no account of her with a ₹22 lakh deposit and this all is fraud. The woman then approached the Navghar police who told her that she had been duped all along.

Based on her complaint, the Navghar police registered an offence of cheating along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

"We have written to the bank to freeze the accounts in which the victim was made to transfer the money and also asked the mobile service provider for call details of the accused," said a police official.

