Mumbai: Woman loses Rs 4.65L to fraudster she met on dating app

A 24-year-old woman has lodged a complaint with the Santacruz police, claiming that she had met a person, who claimed to be a real estate businessman from Thailand, on a dating application and the said person, on the pretext of sending the victim a parcel containing foreign currency, induced the victim to pay Rs 4.65 lakh.

According to the police, the complainant, a Santacruz resident, works as a midwife. The victim in her complaint has stated that for the past six months, she had been communicating with one Isaac Zen, over a dating application. Zen claimed to be a developer from Thailand. He told the victim that he was in love with her and would soon visit India to meet her family.

On May 9, Zen contacted the victim and informed her that he would be sending a parcel containing some documents, a visa and cash to her. Later, the victim received a call from someone who informed her that a parcel of hers is with the customs in Delhi and in order to claim the parcel, the caller asked the victim to pay the money, police said. The victim ended up paying Rs 4.65 in different bank accounts provided by the fraudsters.

"On May 14, the victim received a call from Zen who informed her that he was under quarantine and asked for money from the victim as help. The next day, he called the victim and said that he had slit his wrist and also shared an image showing his wrist having been slit. The victim suspected something foul and demanded back her money. Zen however kept asking for more. Having realised that she had been duped, the victim lodged a police complaint," said a police officer.

The police have registered a case on charges of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, punishment for identity theft and punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resources.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 06:38 PM IST