Mumbai: Woman loses Rs 3.53 lakh in online fraud; police register case

A 43-year-old woman from Borivali had recently received a text message offering over Rs 5000 a day earning opportunity through online commodity sale. The woman initially received a small amount of money in her bank account after investment, after which she kept on making bigger transactions and ended up losing Rs 3.53 lakh to the fraud.

According to the Borivali police, the victim was looking for some earning opportunities when on August 08, she received a text message on her phone stating that if she was interested in earning Rs 5888 a day, she should contact the mobile number provided in the message.

The victim then communicated on the said mobile number. The fraudster informed the victim that he runs an online shopping platform and that she could earn good money through his online commodity sale business. The victim agreed, after which the fraudster sent her a link asking the victim to complete the registration process, police said.

The accused then sent a Telegram app link to the victim and explained to her the concept of online commodity sale business. He then asked the victim to make an initial virtual purchase and sale of a product of Rs 160. The victim followed his instructions and received Rs 240 in her bank account.

After having trusted the accused, the victim ended up paying Rs 3.53 lakh, but this time, the profit was not getting credited in her bank account. Having realised that she had been duped, the victim approached the police and got a criminal offence registered on Tuesday.

The police have registered a case on charges of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property and cheating by personation by using computer resource.