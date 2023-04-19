Mumbai: Woman loses ₹ 1.6 lakh over promise of job in Canada

Representative Image

The Meghwadi police have launched an investigation into a job racket fraud, wherein a 26-year-old woman lost Rs1.6 lakh after being promised employment in Canada. She later enquired with the Canadian firm and realised no such job had been offered to her.

The complainant, a resident of Andheri East, had surfed for opportunities on a business and employment-focused social media platform that works through websites and mobile apps. On March 11, she received a message from a consultancy firm that promised jobs in the US and Canada with visa and immigration services.

She was provided an email ID and asked to send her biodata, following which she received a message from an international number and was given options. The victim then showed interest in one of the offers in Canada.

The complainant was induced to transfer money in different bank accounts on various pretexts such as consultancy documentation, forms and legal charges. She received an email confirming the offer but when she contacted the organisation to verify the authenticity of the email, she realised that she had been duped. A case has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.

