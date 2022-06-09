Mumbai: Woman lodges police complaint after loan sharks threaten to share her morphed pics | Photo: Representative Image

A 28-year-old woman has lodged a complaint with the police stating that she was being harassed by loan recovery agents. The loan sharks had threatened to share her obscene morphed photograph with her contact list. Interestingly, the woman has been receiving threatening calls from even female loan recovery agents asking her to make the payment.

According to the Chunabhatti police, the complainant used to work in a garment factory at Dadar. On May 24, the victim had downloaded a mobile loan app on her phone as she was in need of some money. After sharing all her details and giving phone access to the app, the victim applied for Rs 30000 loan, but only Rs 1650 got credited in her bank account.

The victim then started receiving threatening calls and messages from unknown men and women, asking her to repay the loan amount. The victim had repaid the money, but kept on receiving threatening messages from unknown numbers. On June 07, one of the friend of the victim informed her that he had received her morphed obscene image on his phone from an unknown number.

The victim then approached the police and got a criminal offence registered in the matter. The police have registered a case on charges of acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention, punishment for extortion, putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extor­tion, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, punishment for criminal intimidation and punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.