Mumbai: Woman lodges complaint with cops after loan sharks threaten to viral her morphed image

Be careful before putting your identity document details and photographs on any random loan providing mobile applications, as by doing just this, could not only put you in a loan burden, but the dubious loan sharks can also misuse these details to morph the images and threaten the victims to pay loan money. A 39-year-old woman from Kanjur Marg has lodged a criminal offence with the police alleging that loan sharks had morphed her photograph and threatened to make her photograph viral if she did not pay the loan money.

According to the Parksite police, the victim's family was facing a financial crisis and she was in search of some personal loan. On February 18, while surfing on the internet, the victim came across a mobile application which provided easy loans. The victim downloaded the said application and uploaded her PAN card, Adhaar Card, bank account details and her photograph on the said application. Minutes later, the victim received a text message informing her that a Rs 8000 loan had been approved for her. The victim then received Rs 4640 in her bank account from the loan application company.

"As per the victim, she immediately responded on the loan application that she did not want a loan from them, but she did not receive any reply from the loan company. On February 23, the victim received a message that she will have to pay Rs 8000 against her loan. The victim paid the said amount after which the victim kept receiving messages to pay more money against the loan provided to her. The victim ignored these messages and on February 27, the victim received an image on her WhatsApp from an unknown number. The said image contained her morphed photograph in an obscene manner. The victim also received a message that if she did not pay the loan amount then her photograph would be made viral," said a police officer.

The victim then informed her husband about her ordeal and got a complaint lodged with the police under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 65 (Tampering with computer source documents), 66 (Computer related offences) and 67 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of The Information Technology Act.

