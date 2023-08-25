Mumbai: Woman Lodges Case Against Husband And In-Laws For Clicking Inappropriate Photos And Dowry-Related Harassment

Representative Image

A woman has lodged a complaint against her husband and in-laws, for allegedly threatening and harassing her about dowry.

The complainant, an engineer by profession, alleged that the spouse captured inappropriate images of her and used them to make threats, causing the woman distress over the potential misuse of the images. She also accused him of clicking photos from her mobile phone while she was sleeping at night and installing CCTV cameras in their rooms to monitor her activities. Additionally, the woman has requested the return of 149 personal belongings currently in her in-law’s possessions.

Husband started mocking her shortly after their wedding

The complainant’s marriage was arranged in April 2019 through an Elite matrimonial website, and the couple got married in December that year. Allegedly, the husband started mocking her shortly after their wedding, and restricted her from dancing to certain songs, imposed clothing limitations, and got angry whenever she ordered non-vegetarian food. Furthermore, he often disappeared for a week with no explanations and ignored her calls.

Woman was restricted from entering the kitchen

The woman also alleged that her mother-law frequently made dowry-related taunts, restricted her from entering the kitchen, and complained about her to the other relatives.

A First Information Report (FIR) under sections 34 (common intention), 498 (A) (husband and his relatives of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and 66(E) of the Information Technology Act was lodged against her husband and in-laws at the Kherwadi police.

