Mumbai: Woman killed in road mishap, driver held 

The Vikhroli police have arrested a motorcyclist for allegedly ramming into another motorcycle, resulting in the death of a 40-year-old woman and injuring a 25-year-old man on Tuesday morning.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 03:27 AM IST
The deceased woman, Aradhana Jaiswal, and the injured man, Aakash Anilkumar Jaiswal, both residents of Kurla, were traveling together to Vikhroli and Bhandup.

Around 9am, near Godrej Hospital in Vikhroli, the accused overtook them near a flyover. Mr Jaiswal lost control of his motorcycle and both he and the pillion fell down. The woman received several injuries to her head, hand and leg. With the assistance of an auto-rickshaw, she was rushed to Godrej Hospital but succumbed during treatment.

The accused motorcyclist didn’t flee the scene and helped the victims reach hospital. He was arrested by the Vikhroli police for rash driving and causing death due to negligence under the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. 

