Mumbai: Woman killed by partner at Vakola, man arrested

Mumbai: A day after a 29-year-old woman from the North East was found dead, primary postmortem report revealed she was murdered, said Vakola police on Tuesday. Police said the woman lived in Kalina with her live-in partner who has been detained in the case.

According to the police, the woman, Marina Lalmanswami, who hailed from Mizoram and her partner, Ramsey Kurioe, also hails from the North East, works at a spa.

The couple used to have frequent fights and the deceased often complained to her friends about his behaviour and her friends had warned him, but in vain.

Since August 15, their fights grew worse. On Monday, the deceased was brought by Kurioe at Cooper hospital in Vile Parle in a collapsed state where she was declared dead on admission.

To smartly avert police suspicion, he claimed that when he was not at home, his girlfriend might have slipped somewhere inside the flat and must have sustained severe injuries that caused her death, said police.

After the ADR was taken, the matter was investigated from other angle and later, the police found flaws in Kurioe's theory and was detained for questioning where he confessed to killing her following a heated argument.

"Initially, her live-in partner denied having hit her. But neighbours confirmed they had heard raised voices. We suspected the theory at first stage on looking at the bruise marks on Marina's body.

We have registered the case under section 302 of the IPC and he has been arrested. Preliminary investigation reveals that Kurioe was suspecting Marina having a love affair with someone else.

So out of anger, he thrashed her which resulted in death. Further investigation is underway," the officer added.