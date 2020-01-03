Mumbai: Woman jumps to death in Kandivli after being fired from workplace

Mumbai: A 40-year-old unmarried woman, Dimple Vadilal, jumped to death from the terrace of a residential building on Thursday evening near Charkop in Kandivli (W).

Police said, Vadilal had lost her job a couple of days ago and was mentally disturbed since then. When Vadilal was about to jump, the locals tried to dissuade her, but to no avail. Charkop Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and are investigating further.

Vadilal, a former employee of a private company, was unmarried and stayed with her widowed mother on the eighth floor of Rock Avenue building, near Hindustan Naka at Charkop.

After she was fired from work on December 31, she distanced herself from friends, family and well wishers, which elevated her depression. On Thursday evening, around 5.30 pm, Vadilal went to the terrace of Rock Avenue building and stood at the edge, looking down from the height.

Vitthal Shinde, senior inspector of Charkop police station said, “When spotted, the locals called out to her, trying to dissuade her from jumping, after which Vadilal climed down the edge.

A few minutes later, however, she climbed on the edge again and jumped to death. One of the locals, who was standing on the ground level, tried to catch her in a bid to save her life, but dislocated his shoulder instead, while Vadilal fell with a loud thud.”

The locals immediately rushed her to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital, where she was declared before arrival. Meanwhile, Charkop Police registered an ADR in the matter. “We are yet to check the house and see if Vadilal has left a suicide note,” added Shinde.