Mumbai: Woman injured in bid to resist chain snatcher in running train at Charni Road Station

A woman was injured in a bid to resist chain snatcher in running train at Charni Road Station. The incident took place on night of Friday, March 12 when the victim was travelling to Churchgate.

According to police, Akshata Nagre caught a local train from Bandra station for Churchgate around 11:45 pm. Akshata was travelling in women's coach.

When the local train halted at Charni Road railway station, a chain snatcher entered into the same coach of Akashata and tried to steal her gold chain. However, she resisted and chased the thief away.

The thief could not steal her chain however, Akshata suffered few injuries on her neck during the struggle.

Churchgate Railway Police have filed a complaint in connection with the attack. The whole incident has been captured on CCTV. Police are searching for the accused through CCTV footage.

Theft incidents in Mumbai local trains have been reported repeatedly and are increasing.

Nearly, three weeks ago, the railway police had arrested a habitual offender from Naigoan Railway station. Against the accused - Rizwan Hanif Shaikh, a total 10 theft cases already registered in the different government railway police stations of suburban section, including five with Borivali GRP alone.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 11:57 PM IST