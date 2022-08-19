e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Woman held with Rs 5 cr worth cocaine at international airport

The Customs is now investigating who had provided the contraband to the woman and who was supposed to receive the same in Mumbai.

Friday, August 19, 2022
The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs on Thursday arrested a foreign national woman at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth Rs 5 crore.

According to the AIU sources, the Customs officials had examined the purse of a woman who had arrived in Mumbai from Sierra Leone and found that 500 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 5 crore. The woman was then placed under arrest.

