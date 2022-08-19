Mumbai: Woman held with Rs 5 cr worth cocaine at international airport

Pixabay

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs on Thursday arrested a foreign national woman at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth Rs 5 crore.



According to the AIU sources, the Customs officials had examined the purse of a woman who had arrived in Mumbai from Sierra Leone and found that 500 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 5 crore. The woman was then placed under arrest.



The Customs is now investigating who had provided the contraband to the woman and who was supposed to receive the same in Mumbai.