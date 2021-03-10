Mumbai: Woman held for stealing jewellery worth ₹8L, ₹5K cash from owner’s house

The Rabale MIDC police arrested a 32-year-old woman who had allegedly stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 7.84 lakh and Rs 5,000 cash from her owner’s house last month. She was staying as a paying guest and committed the crime when the owner had gone to his native place in February. The police also recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 6.67 lakh and Rs 700 cash.

The accused, identified as Siddhi Narendra Kumar Vaidya alias Sara Samir Saiyad, a native of Kolhapur.

Police said that the accused was staying at the victim’s home as paying guest for the last one month. In February, the owner had gone to her native village in Kolhapur and had given the house’s key to Saiyad. Taking benefit of her absence, Saiyad had stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 7,84,000 and Rs 5000 cash. When the owner returned, she found that her gold jewellery and cash was missing. When she started looking for Saiyad, she noticed that she too was not in the house and did not return till late night. She then registered a complaint with the police.

With technical help, the police found that the accused had fled from Airoli. She was later arrested from Chinchpada. During interrogation, she admitted to have stolen the gold jewellery and cash.