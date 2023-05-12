 Mumbai: Woman held for stealing expensive outfits; accomplices still at large
Vishal SinghUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
The Mumbai police have arrested a woman who frequently travelled by road from Delhi to Mumbai to steal expensive clothes from fashion boutiques.

The police also suspect the involvement of the driver of the car she travelled in. The woman, Rajbala, recently stole a designer dress worth ₹1.5 lakh from a shop in Kala Ghoda.

The owner found out about the theft at the time of closing the shop and immediately approached the MRA Marg police.

Rajbala’s accomplices on run

Three other women, who the police suspect to be Rajbala’s accomplices, are on the run. As per the group’s modus operandi, one woman kept the salesman of the showroom busy even as the others stole just one dress at a time and kept it in a bag weighing nearly eight kilos that they came in with to evade suspicion.

