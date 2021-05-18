Mumbai: Woman held for robbing senior citizen on the pretext of COVID-19 vaccination drive for elderly

The Worli police arrested a woman for allegedly robbing a 74-year-old woman at knife point after entering her house under the pretext of carrying out vaccination drive for senior citizen. The accused Dipali Mhatre, 39 accessed entry posing as civic staff and looted the woman at knife point of Rs 3.10 lakh. Intrestingly Mhatre is resident of same building as that of the victim.

The police were looking for the culprit for over 10 days but were unable to make any headway as no CCTV camera had captured the accused neither the victim could describe her looks as she was wearing a mask. The victim just told that the woman who robbed her was healthy and had tattoos on her her hand.

Police zeroed in on Mhatre after she started taking interest in the case and making enquiries about the progress. There is a tattoo on Mhatre's hand and she was healthy, matching the description of accused, based on suspicion we took her into custody. Soon after she gave her confession and Mhatre was arrested, said a police officials on the request of anonymity.