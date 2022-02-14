Mumbai: Woman held for Dharavi firing

Two days after a 32-year-old man was shot dead by unknown assailants, the Dharavi police have arrested a 45-year-old woman for allegedly harbouring the shooters at her place, the woman is identified as Shama Shaikh.

The victim Amir khan a resident of Dharavi was shot at multiple times on Saturday morning, soon after the incident he was rushed to Sion hospital but he died later. Khan was attacked over an issue of supremacy in the area by local goons, said police.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 09:41 PM IST