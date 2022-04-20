Mumbai: Woman groped for objecting to unpalatable food in Gorai

e-Paper Get App
A verbal duel erupted between the woman and hotelier who allegedly groped her and passed a lewd comment during the quarrel

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 09:00 AM IST

Representational Image | PTI
Mumbai: An owner of Gorai-based hotel has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a social activist when she objected to the food taste, after which an altercation ensued between both of them.

On April 17, the complainant along with her daughter had gone out for lunch at a chinese food outlet. After ordering food, she found that it was more spicy and less salty.

When she told the cook, he simply sprinkled the salt and served them the same food.

Then, the woman called the hotel owner and narrated what transpired just moments ago. To which, the owner asked some of his waiters to taste the food and check if it’s really unpalatable.

At this point, a verbal duel erupted between the woman and hotelier who allegedly groped her and passed a lewd comment during the quarrel.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 09:00 AM IST