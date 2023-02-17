Mumbai: Woman gets ₹1.5L loan without applying; forced to pay double | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 31-year-old year architecture student who downloaded a loan app on her phone was forced to pay double the amount transferred to her as a loan despite her not applying for it.

According to the police, the woman downloaded the app on July 25, 2002, gave all permissions and clicked on the loan icon, after which Rs 2,400 got credited to her bank account within a few minutes. After five days, the woman started getting calls from at least eight different numbers asking her to pay up. She was then provided with bank account details to transfer the amount, which she did.

Woman kept receiving money in her bank account against her wishes

However, the woman kept receiving money in her bank account, against her wishes. By January 28, a total of Rs1.5 lakh had been transferred to her account via multiple transactions. On February 4, the woman started receiving calls from loan recovery agents threatening to that a morphed photograph of hers would be made viral unless she paid back Rs3 lakh, police said.

After facing constant harassment from the loan recovery agents, the woman approached the police and got a complaint lodged in the matter last week. A case has been registered under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

