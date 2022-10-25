Mumbai: Woman from Borivali loses Rs 1 lakh to cyber-crook while trying to confirm her address after online purchase

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Woman from Borivali loses Rs 1 lakh to cyber-crook while trying to confirm her address after online purchase

Woman lost the amount after following up the link sent by telecaller.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Woman from Borivali loses Rs 1 lakh to cyber-crook while trying to confirm her address. | Representative Photo
Mumbai: A 30-year-old woman from Borivali was duped of Rs1 lakh on the pretext of facilitating the delivery of a handbag which she had booked online. In her police complaint, the aggrieved said that her money got debited after she unknowingly visited a phishing link which gave her phone's access to the fraudster.

On Oct 20, the complainant made a booking for the handbag supposed to be delivered from Delhi. Three days later, she received a phone call from a person who informed her that she had not registered her address, while making the booking.

Women lost her money after approaching on link sent by caller

Assuring complete assistance, the caller asked the woman to simply fill her address details on the link which will be sent shortly via text message. She tapped on the link and registered her address.

Next day, the woman woke to the fraud as Rs1 lakh got debited from her bank account in two different transactions. Having realised that she had been duped, the victim approached the police and got a criminal offence lodged on Monday.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) as well as provisions 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

