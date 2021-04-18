Mumbai: Woman found dead in apartment, ADR registered

A nearly decomposed body of a 55-year-old woman was found in central Mumbai.

When the neighbours noticed a strong stench coming from the house, they alerted police, who broke the door open, only to find the woman's body. The woman was found lying face down on the floor, and primarily police do not suspect any foul play in the incident. She was rushed to the civic-run Nair Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

A case of Accidental Death Report has been recorded at NM Joshi Marg police station.