Mumbai: Woman files FIR against five cops for assaulting her

Almost seven months later, a woman was finally able to file an FIR against five policemen and a few civilians for beating her in January this year. The woman was pregnant when the incident took place, which led to a miscarriage.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the complaint, which also accuses the policemen of sexually assaulting her and her minor daughter, was lodged only after Bombay High Court questioned the police’s approach in the case while hearing a plea filed by the woman.

As per the petition, the woman had approached the Ghatkopar police in January this year to lodge a complaint about a human trafficking racket. As per the report, the human trafficking racket allegedly involved some policemen too. The woman alleged that she was approached by a lady running the racket and wanted her to be a part of it.

The petition also alleges that five policemen from Ghatkopar police station came to the woman's residence on January 14 and accused her of running the racket. They later assaulted her which led to a miscarriage. The woman has also alleged that she and her minor daughter were sexually assaulted.