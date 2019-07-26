Mumbai: Woman falls into open gutter, saved by another

Mumbai: An woman was injured after she fell into an open chamber on the footpath in Diva-Agasan road near Siddhivinayak gate on Wednesday. She was walking on the sidewalk to avoid the flooded road.

The incident was captured on CCTV and went viral on social media.The woman was saved by another woman from drowning in the open chamber.

Aadesh Bhagat, a social activist from Diva, said, "A month ago, Thane Municipal Corportion personnels had opened the footpath chamber for cleaning but they left it open.

There is a big negligence by the local contractor and the municipal administration that the life of the people has been put at risk".