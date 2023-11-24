Mumbai: Woman Extorts Singh Classes Operator Of ₹1.60 Lakh In Malad West | Representational Image

A 42-year-old individual operating Singh Classes in Charcop was defrauded of Rs. 1.60 lakhs through blackmail. A case has been filed against a 32-year-old woman, Rekha Mishra, for alleged extortion.

Details of case

The complainant, who runs classes from 1st to 12th standard in Malad West, had hired 12 teachers. In 2016, Rekha approached him for a job, claiming to hold B.Ed and M.Com degrees. The victim informed her of no vacancies and said he would inform her if any vacancies arose.

Despite no job offer, Rekha continued messaging the victim, and they developed a friendship via chats until 2019. In 2022, citing a divorce case, she sought help, and he transferred Rs. 5,000 to her for medical reasons.

In October 2023, Rekha sent a semi-nude photo, leading to explicit exchanges. When she began blackmailing him with screenshots, he succumbed, transferring Rs.1.60 lakh. She demanded a written agreement for Rs.5 lakhs to refrain from further threats.

FIR filed

Subsequently, the victim filed a case against Rekha Mishra under Indian Penal Code sections 384 (extortion), 504 (breach of peace), and 506 (intimidation), along with the relevant section of the Information Technology Act. Case filed at Charcop police station on November 21.