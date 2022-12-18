e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Woman ends life in Andheri by jumping off high-rise

Mumbai: Woman ends life in Andheri by jumping off high-rise

As soon as she crashed into the car, it shocked the watchman on duty who immediately informed the police.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | ANI
Follow us on

A 25-year-old woman allegedly ended life by suicide by jumping off a building in Andheri West on Saturday night. The police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case. 

According to the police, the incident took place in Andheri West, in the jurisdiction of DN Nagar police station on Saturday night. The woman jumped off the eighth floor of a high rise building and landed on top of a car parked below in the parking area of the society. 

As soon as she crashed into the car, it shocked the watchman on duty who immediately informed the police. 

“The woman was taken to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. We are investigating the matter and the reason behind the suicide, whether any suicide note was left or not. The CCTV footages of the area will be screened and the family members and friends of the deceased will also be questioned during further investigation,” said an official. 

The police have registered an ADR in the case.

Suicide help line

Suicide help line |

Read Also
Via Calcutta brings street food of Kolkata to the streets of Mumbai
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Library in slums will be ready in the New Year

Navi Mumbai: Library in slums will be ready in the New Year

Thanekars divided about MMRDA's recent plan to ease traffic at Teen hath Naka

Thanekars divided about MMRDA's recent plan to ease traffic at Teen hath Naka

Mira Bhayandar: In fight against Measles, MBMC turns attention on pre-schools

Mira Bhayandar: In fight against Measles, MBMC turns attention on pre-schools

Gutka worth Rs.15 Lakh seized from truck in Kashimira

Gutka worth Rs.15 Lakh seized from truck in Kashimira

Mumbai: RPF arrested 13,061 men for traveling in ladies coach on WR in 2022

Mumbai: RPF arrested 13,061 men for traveling in ladies coach on WR in 2022