Mumbai: Woman ends life in Andheri by jumping off high-rise

Representational Image | ANI

A 25-year-old woman allegedly ended life by suicide by jumping off a building in Andheri West on Saturday night. The police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case.

According to the police, the incident took place in Andheri West, in the jurisdiction of DN Nagar police station on Saturday night. The woman jumped off the eighth floor of a high rise building and landed on top of a car parked below in the parking area of the society.

As soon as she crashed into the car, it shocked the watchman on duty who immediately informed the police.

“The woman was taken to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. We are investigating the matter and the reason behind the suicide, whether any suicide note was left or not. The CCTV footages of the area will be screened and the family members and friends of the deceased will also be questioned during further investigation,” said an official.

The police have registered an ADR in the case.

Suicide help line |

Read Also Via Calcutta brings street food of Kolkata to the streets of Mumbai