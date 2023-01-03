Mumbai: Woman duped of Rs97k on money laundering probe threat

Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: A 28-year-old management consultant has lodged a complaint with the police stating that a group of people had put her under fear by claiming that she could face a money laundering probe as a suspicious parcel has been found in her name. On this pretext, they made the woman cough up Rs97,000.

According to the Tilak Nagar police, the complainant on Saturday had received a phone call from an unknown woman claiming to be an employee of a courier company. The caller informed the aggrieved that a parcel sent by her and destined for Canada will not be delivered as it contained unauthorised items such as five passports, and four ATM and three sim cards.

The woman was further told that her Aadhaar and PAN cards have been used to ship the parcel. The befuddled complainant denied knowing about any such parcel, after which the caller told her that she would get her connected to a police officer over the call. A man, who identified himself as a police officer, then told the victim that she had got entangled in a money laundering case.

The fake policeman then told the woman that he would get her connected with a public prosecutor, who would guide her how to get out of the matter. Later, a man who identified himself as a public prosecutor called her and said if she did not want to get arrested in the matter, she would have to pay Rs97,000.

The victim followed the instructions and paid Rs 97,000 in a bank account details provided by the fraudster. When they demanded Rs 1.08 lakh more, the woman sensed something amiss and shared her ordeal to her friends who made her realise that she has been duped.

She then approached the police and got a complaint lodged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Information Technology Act.

Last month, a 39-year-old woman from Borivali was duped online by a gang of fraudsters who claimed to be from police and CBI. They siphoned off Rs 1.24 lakh by lying that her bank account had been used for money laundering.