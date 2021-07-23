Mumbai: Woman duped of Rs 6.70 lakh by fraudsters promising EV charging station dealership





"The victim in her complaint has alleged that on the pretext of providing her a dealership to set up an Electronic Vehicle (EV) charging station, the unknown accused persons operating through the portal and the numbers provided on the portal induced her to pay Rs 6.70 lakh over the period of time as processing fee. Later when the demand for money kept continuing, the victim felt suspicious about the entire deal and realised that she has been duped," said the officer.



The police have registered a case under sections 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (punishment for identity theft) and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.



"We would like to warn citizens to be very careful and do proper research if they intend to deal in EV sector. Since the government has recently released a comprehensive policy on the subject, we suspect that fraudsters may try to dupe citizens by creating fake websites, portals and making false claims," the officer said.

