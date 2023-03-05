Mumbai: Woman duped of ₹1.37 lakh through fake matrimonial profile

Representative Image

Mumbai: The Matunga police are on the lookout for a fraudster who created a bogus profile on a matrimonial website claiming to be from the United Kingdom (UK), befriended a woman through the website and induced her to pay money stating that he had come to meet her and was intercepted at the Delhi airport for not having proper documents. Later when the accused avoided receiving calls from the victim and deleted his profile, the victim lodged a police complaint.

Man claimed that he works in the UK

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Kings Circle. In September last year, the victim created her profile on the matrimonial website. On November 18, she received a message from a man claiming to be working in the UK and told the woman that he liked her profile and would like to know her better. She also checked his profile.

The two began chatting and the fraudster shared his family photographs, visa and birth certificate with the victim. After talking for around two months, the accused told her that he would be coming to India to meet her in January. On January 05, the victim received a call from him informing her that he had arrived at the Delhi airport and was caught by the authorities for not carrying proper documents.

He told the victim to help him pay the penalty and made her pay a total of ₹1.37 lakh in different bank accounts. When the demand continued, the victim realised that she had been cheated and she registered a case against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.