Mumbai: Woman Dies After Banyan Tree Falls On Her In Parel; 2nd Death Reported In 24 Hours

FPJ

A second casualty due to a tree collapse was reported in the city within 24 hours on Tuesday. A woman (57 years) died after a banyan tree fell on her near the ST depot in Parel.

The incident took place on Sayani road at 10 pm on Tuesday. As per civic officials, there was high speed wind on Monday night due to which many branches had collapsed on roads.

The deceased, identified as Varsha Mestry, was severely injured after a banyan tree fell on her. She was immediately rescued by the locals and was rushed to civic-run KEM hospital in Parel. However, Mestry succumbed to her injuries.

"The tree was 30 years old and was trimmed. The lady was a ragpicker and must have been sitting there when the tree collapsed on her," said a civic official. Another official of the garden department said, "The intermittent rain has increased the water table of soil due to which the trees that do not get sufficient space to expand their roots gets uprooted."

In a similar incident on Monday morning, a 45-year-old marketing executive, Amit Jagtap died after a Banyan tree fell on him near BDD chawl in Worli.