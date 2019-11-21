Mumbai: Woman delivers child at Panvel station, One-Rupee Clinic saves the day again

A woman gave birth at Mumbai’s Panvel railway station on Thursday morning.
While travelling from Nerul to Panvel, the woman started experiencing labour pain. Railways' ‘One-rupee clinic’ saved the day again.
Doctors and staff from the One-Rupee Clinic rushed to help the woman deliver he baby safely.
The mother and the child are reported to be healthy and have been shifted to a hospital.
The One-Rupee Clinic keeps impressing citizens with its prompt service, last month, a 29-year-old woman had also given birth with the help of the Railway clinic’s staff and doctors. The delivery took place at Thane railway station.
