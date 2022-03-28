Mumbai: Woman cop lodges complaint after Rs 1.70 lakh withdrawn illegally from her bank account

A female official from the Mumbai Police lost Rs 1.70 lakh from her bank account while she had not used her debit card for making the withdrawals and has lodged a complaint with the Vikhroli police. The police suspect that the cyber-fraudster could have cloned the victim's debit card using a skimmer device to make withdrawals. In 2013, around 36 people including 14 policemen from Mumbai became victims of ATM card skimming on at least six ATM centers in South Mumbai.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is Sangeeta Shinde (53), who is a resident of Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli and is posted at the Kanjurmarg police station. "As per the victim on Sunday when she had checked her bank account statement, she found out that the balance in her account had gone low. The victim had realised that she had made a withdrawal of Rs 4000 from her account on March 04 and after that whatever withdrawals had taken place from her account was not done by her," said a police officer.

He added, "As per the victim, from March 06 till March 27, at least Rs 1.70 lakh were debited from her account in nine different transactions. The withdrawals were made from different ATM centers. We suspect that someone had cloned the victim's debit card details using a skimmer device and then misused the said card to make withdrawals. We would also get details of the ATM centers from where the withdrawals were made and are probing further."

The police have registered a case under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 06:37 PM IST