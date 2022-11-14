e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Woman commuter injured in stone pelting incident at local train

The Andheri resident said she went completely blank for a few minutes after being struck and hence decided to reach home as soon as possible.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
Woman commuter injured in stone pelting incident |
Mumbai: A 26-year-old woman commuter was injured after a stone thrown by unidentified persons struck her head while she was travelling in the ladies' compartment of a Borivali-bound fast local train on Sunday evening. However, railway officials said no such complaint had been reported.

Following the incident, Pratiksha Bansode tweeted with a picture of the stone. Speaking with FPJ on Monday, She said, “The incident took place between Mahim and Bandra, when I was returning home after boarding the train from Dadar at 7.28 pm.”

Register a complaint on Tuesday

As to why she did not complain to railway authorities, the Andheri resident said she went completely blank for a few minutes after being struck and hence decided to reach home as soon as possible. “I have been feeling pain and hence visited the doctor who advised me to take a day's rest due to swelling on the head. I will definitely register a complaint on Tuesday,” she said.

Last week, two passengers were injured between Thane and Kalwa on the Central Line due to stone pelting.

Read Also
Thane: Local train passenger injures by stone pelting near Kalwa station
article-image

