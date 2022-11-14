Mumbai: Woman commuter injured in stone pelting incident at local train

Mumbai: A 26-year-old woman commuter was injured after a stone thrown by unidentified persons struck her head while she was travelling in the ladies' compartment of a Borivali-bound fast local train on Sunday evening. However, railway officials said no such complaint had been reported.
Following the incident, Pratiksha Bansode tweeted with a picture of the stone. Speaking with FPJ on Monday, She said, “The incident took place between Mahim and Bandra, when I was returning home after boarding the train from Dadar at 7.28 pm.”
Register a complaint on Tuesday
As to why she did not complain to railway authorities, the Andheri resident said she went completely blank for a few minutes after being struck and hence decided to reach home as soon as possible. “I have been feeling pain and hence visited the doctor who advised me to take a day's rest due to swelling on the head. I will definitely register a complaint on Tuesday,” she said.
Last week, two passengers were injured between Thane and Kalwa on the Central Line due to stone pelting.
