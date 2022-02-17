Mumbai: Woman caretaker held for stealing jewellery

The Govandi police have arrested a 45-year-old woman caretaker for stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh after tracing her in Pune with the help of local police. According to the police, the complainant Sapna Surendra Shah, 46, a resident of Sabri Ashweel, near Shankar Mandir, Ghatla, Chembur, had hired the accused Vrushali Fulare, 45, to take care of her 75-year-old mother.

"On February 9, between 11 am and 3:15 pm, Fulare allegedly stole gold ornaments she had earlier seen in the house. After the theft, she stopped coming to work," said a police officer. After the Shah family discovered the theft, they approached the Govandi police and lodged a complaint. The police registered a case under section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code. The stolen ornaments include six gold bangles weighing 30 gram worth Rs 1.50 lakh and a gold chain weighing 30 gram worth Rs 1.50 lakh.

The police accessed the call data record (CDR) of Fulare and learnt she was in Pune. "Our team raided her residence and arrested her. We have recovered two bangles and a chain from her. Admitting to her crime, she told us that seeing nobody in the house, she committed the crime," said senior police inspector, Govandi police station Sudarshan Honwadajkar.

ALSO READ Mumbai: AIU seizes 2 kg gold concealed in aircraft bathroom

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 09:23 AM IST