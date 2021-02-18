Mumbai: Woman booked for violating COVID-19 norms in Powai

Mumbai: Powai Police have booked a woman under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly violating Covid-19 norms on Thursday. The woman, a resident of a high-rise in Powai, had stepped out of her house despite civic authorities having sealed the floor on which she resided after a resident tested positive for coronavirus.

On February 14, a resident of Everest Heights, Lake Homes, living on the 17th floor of the high-rise, had tested positive for Covid-19 and the floor was subsequently sealed, after which all the residents were asked to strictly home-quarantine. When a medical health officer visited the spot on Wednesday to check whether the floor residents were in compliance with the quarantine norms, he learnt that one of the residents on that floor, Kamiya Verma, was not at home and had reportedly gone out of station for work.

The health officer then approached the building manager, who said that Verma had not complied with the norms and left for work anyway. When the officer visited the floor on Thursday, Verma was still out of the house, following which he approached Powai Police and lodged a complaint for Covid-19 violations. Further, it is claimed that Verma’s house-help has been talking the dog for a walk every evening.

Manish Valanju, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of L ward (Kurla, Sakinaka, Chandivali) said, "After we found that a woman was violating Covid norms and going out despite being a resident of the floor that was sealed by us, we warned the society. Our health officials even warned the woman. The society office-bearers informed us that the woman did not pay heed to their warnings and continued to venture out. Her domestic help too was going out, taking her pet dog for a walk. We had to register an FIR against the violator."

Police have booked Kamiya Verma under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Covid-19 notification for violations. An officer said, “Acting on this information, a case was lodged. We are investigating the case.”