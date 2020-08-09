Mumbai: Woman booked for tossing newborn from 6th floor flat

The Pant Nagar Police in Ghatkopar have booked a 25-year-old unmarried woman for allegedly flinging her newborn from the kitchen window of her family's sixth floor flat. The section of murder was added after the doctor reported that the baby girl was born alive. The woman had been initially booked under the IPC section of concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body (318).

The incident came to light on the morning of August 4, when a milkman alerted the police after he spotted an infant lying in a pool of blood on the premises of a housing society in Ghatkopar east. The police took the baby to Rajawadi Hospital where she was declared dead before admission. Initially, the police registered an Accidental Death Report and began their investigation.

During the probe, the police zeroed in on a woman whom they suspected to be the accused.She was apparently apprehended while on her way to the doctor. When the police inquired with her doctor, he confirmed their suspicions when he told them the woman had recently delivered. Following the revelation, the woman was booked under the IPC section on concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body (318). Bearing in mind her fragile state, having recently delivered, she has been admitted to Cooper Hospital in Andheri and kept under observation, said a police officer.

"The doctor in his report stated that the newborn had head injuries and was alive when she was born. Following the report, we added sections of murder (302) and causing disappearance of evidence (201)", said Suhas Kamble senior inspector of Pant Nagar police station.

The woman, who is still hospitalised, is under psychological trauma and the police are yet to arrest her in the case.