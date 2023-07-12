Mumbai: Woman Booked for Forging Age Details in Passport to Fly to Kuwait | Representative pic

Mumbai: The immigration authorities at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Tuesday apprehended a 32-year-old woman for allegedly trying to fly out of the country by forging date of birth details on her passport. The police are now on the lookout for an agent who had got the forgery done on the passport.

Unauthorised changes in the document through an agent

According to the Sahar police, the complainant in the case is Varsha Ghogde, who is posted as the immigration officer at the airport. On Monday around 7pm, a female passenger arrived at the immigration counter and submitted her passport, boarding pass, Kuwait visa documents and medical documents for checking. Upon checking, the officials found a difference in her physical appearance and the mentioned age. During a detailed enquiry, the officials learnt that she has made unauthorised changes in the document through an agent, police said.

An Aadhar card copy found from the woman revealed her true age after which the immigration officials informed the police. The case has been registered under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of The Passports Act.

