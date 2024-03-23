Mumbai: Woman Booked For Feeding Meat To Stray Animals Near Mahalakshmi Temple

Representational Image | Pixabay

A 40-year-old woman from south Mumbai who fed meat to stray animals near the Mahalakshmi temple has been booked by Gamdevi police for desecrating a place of worship and hurting the religious sentiments of local residents.

Sheela Shah, recognised as a dedicated social worker, has filed a complaint against two individuals, Nandini Balekar and Pallavi Patil, alleging desecration of a place of worship and causing offense to the religious sentiments of local residents. However, no arrests have been made thus far.

Details of case

Balekar stands accused of providing chicken and fish to stray dogs and cats, while Patil is alleged to have verbally threatened and abused the complainant and others. Despite warnings from a committee comprised of law enforcement officers and veterinary experts from the BMC, Balekar persisted in her actions, prompting the authorities to initiate legal proceedings.

The complainant asserts that Balekar deliberately chose locations frequented by devotees queuing for temple visits to dispense meat to stray animals, leading to concerns about the sanctity of the area. Despite directives to confine her activities to a specific spot and to refrain from offering meat-based food to the animals, Balekar continued her practices, ultimately leading to a police complaint.

In response, the committee recommended designated feeding times for Balekar, post 10 pm, with strict instructions to provide dry food and pedigree to the strays and maintain cleanliness in the vicinity. However, Balekar allegedly disregarded these guidelines, leading to confrontations with local residents and subsequent involvement of Patil, who reportedly resorted to threats.

Consequently, both Balekar and Patil have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to the desecration of a place of worship, deliberate insult to religious sentiments, provocation of breach of peace, and criminal intimidation.