Mumbai: Woman Booked For Causing Commotion On IndiGo Flight, Allegedly Abusing Pilot And Crew; Apologises Minutes Before Landing | Representational Picture

Mumbai: The Airport police have booked a woman for allegedly abusing the pilot and crew members and causing commotion onboard Varanasi-Mumbai IndiGo flight. According to sources, the accused, Bandana Mishra, who is in her forties and resides in Ghatkopar, is connected with a political party. She is said to be a quarrelsome person. Living separately from her husband and in-laws, she frequently fights with her neighbors, sources added.

According to the police, Mishra boarded the flight on the night of June 24. The plane took off almost half-an-hour late, after which the woman asked the crew to change her seat. She was previously allotted seat 9 and later given seat 16 on her request. However, she declined to switch and subsequently started loudly abusing the crew members.

She complained about the quality of water offered to her and the flight delay. Initially, the crew members ignored her behaviour and then requested her to remain calm. However, she continued ranting and later had a verbal duel with the crew about using the washroom, said the police. As she refused to settle down, passengers complained to the crew, after which she was given a verbal warning. However, she continued to create a ruckus.

Just 10 minutes before landing, Mishra apologised to the crew, asked for drinking water and then became calm. Based on the flight staff's complaint, a case has been filed against her under section 336 (act endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code along with provision 22 (threatening a crew member, which may interfere with the performance of their duties) of the Aircraft Act.