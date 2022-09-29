Mumbai: Woman arrested for duping jeweller with fake gold coins

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Woman arrested for duping jeweller with fake gold coins

The woman, identified as Asha Hitesh Lodha, who resided in a plush housing society in suburban Dahisar was arrested recently after she targeted a jeweller, according to the Kurla police

AgenciesUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 09:14 AM IST
Representative Image | YouTube screengrab

Mumbai police arrested a 34-year-old woman for allegedly duping jewellers by mortgaging fake gold coins and disappearing after collecting cash from them, an official said on Wednesday.

