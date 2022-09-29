Mumbai: Woman arrested for duping jeweller with fake gold coins

Mumbai police arrested a 34-year-old woman for allegedly duping jewellers by mortgaging fake gold coins and disappearing after collecting cash from them, an official said on Wednesday.
The woman, identified as Asha Hitesh Lodha, who resided in a plush housing society in suburban Dahisar was arrested recently after she targeted a jeweller, according to the Kurla police.
