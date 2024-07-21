Mumbai: Woman Alleges Harassment, Claims Men Call Her Out Loud With Pants Down In Juhu Street; Shares VIDEO

Woman Alleges Harassment, Claims Men Call Her Out Loud With Pants Down In Juhu Street | X

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a woman has claimed that she is being harassed by some unknown men on a regular basis in Mumbai's Juhu. The woman shared the ordeal on social media and claimed that she has been harassed by semi-naked men for the third time in the same area. The woman alleged in the social media post that few men are misbehaving with her in the same pattern, by calling out to her loudly after removing their pants in the middle of the road.

Juhu is a posh area in Mumbai and the woman has urged Mumbai Police to stop them from harassing her. The woman, who has been identified as Viyaa Doshi on her social media account with the username @viyaadoshi, took to her X account and shared a video in which a man is seen running on the footpath in shorts and a vest in Juhu's Janki Kutir area. The woman can be heard in the video calling out to the man who is seen jogging in the video. However, the man is not seen indulging in the act of harassing the woman by calling her loudly in the middle of the street.

The Mumbai Police took cognizance of the post and replied to her post asking for her contact details in DM. The woman also claimed that she tried calling the Nirbhaya Squad, but her phone call was not answered. The woman took to X and asked for help from the Mumbai Police, she shared the video and said, "Juhu, Janki Kutir Area. This man was seen misbehaving with his pants down, calling out to me loudly in the middle of the street. This was at 8:55 AM today. This is the 3rd time this has happened to me in this location, from different men."

She further said, "I urge you to increase the safety of this area as I have heard multiple women tell me similar stories in this location. I tried calling the Nirbhaya Squad but my call wasn’t answered. Please help." The Mumbai Police replied to her post and said, "We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM."