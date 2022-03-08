Mumbai: Woman accused of murdering son who opposed illicit relation, granted bail

A sessions court in Dindoshi has granted bail to a 66-year-old woman Cicilia D’Souza accused of murdering her own son with the help of her lover an accomplice, as he was opposed to her romantic relationship.

The woman had been arrested on Dec 11, 2015, three days after the incident and has since been in custody, her bail application being rejected at least once in the past years. She allegedly planned the crime with her lover Bharat Olly, who is absconding. The latter’s brother who joined him in stabbing the 33-year-old Ronald, is absconding too. While granting bail to the Malad resident, the court considered her age and said she is an old lady aged 66 years.

The prosecution has depended upon CCTV evidence which showed her meeting her lover Olly after the crime outside the building. It had also relied on call details between the two.

Additional Sessions Judge AZ Khan said there is obviously no direct or eye-witness to the incident to show that the applicant was directly involved in the murder. It noted that she was charged on the basis of her statements and CCTV footage, which shows that there were illicit relations between her and the co-accused. Her statements have no relevance at this stage, it said, unless there is recovery from it (of articles used in the crime). The court also stated that she has a permanent residence in the city and is ready to abide by all the conditions imposed by the court. It also considered the pandemic situation and that her detention in such circumstances is not justified.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 06:48 PM IST