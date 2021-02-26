Mumbai: Woman, 77, found gagged to death in her Worli bungalow

The Worli police registered an offence of murder after a 77-year-old woman was allegedly killed in her bungalow at Worli Sea Face in the early hours of Friday.
The woman, identified as Vishvi Dolwani, was found dead around midnight on Friday, bound and gagged. Gold ornaments on her person, worth Rs 4 lakh, were missing, the police said. They are looking for her house help who has gone missing since the incident.
Vishvi, who resided at ‘Prasanna Kutir, Worli Sea Face, lived on the ground floor of the bungalow. Around 12.30 am on Friday, she was found dead, with her hands and legs tied and her mouth stuffed with a cloth, the police said. It is suspected she may have suffocated to death and the incident took place between 11 pm on Thursday and 12.30 am.
Gold ornaments and an expensive watch, valued at Rs 4 lakh, were reportedly stolen. At the time of the incident, the woman’s caretaker had reportedly gone to her native place and the CCTV cameras were not working, the police said. Vishvi stayed on the ground floor while her son Pankaj, 50, lived on the upper floor with his family. Her son is in the radiator business, the police said.
The Worli Police have registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section for murder (302), robbery (392) and common intention.