Mumbai: Woman, 77, found gagged to death in her Worli bungalow

The Worli police registered an offence of murder after a 77-year-old woman was allegedly killed in her bungalow at Worli Sea Face in the early hours of Friday.

The woman, identified as Vishvi Dolwani, was found dead around midnight on Friday, bound and gagged. Gold ornaments on her person, worth Rs 4 lakh, were missing, the police said. They are looking for her house help who has gone missing since the incident.

Vishvi, who resided at ‘Prasanna Kutir, Worli Sea Face, lived on the ground floor of the bungalow. Around 12.30 am on Friday, she was found dead, with her hands and legs tied and her mouth stuffed with a cloth, the police said. It is suspected she may have suffocated to death and the incident took place between 11 pm on Thursday and 12.30 am.