Mumbai witnesses surge in COVID-19 cases, 318 fresh infections reported | File Photo

Mumbai reported a spike in COVID-19 cases with more than 300 fresh infections on Monday. The city today recorded a total of 318 cases, taking the total case count to 10,65,296 with 19,566 fatalities till now.

However, the recovery rate is at 98 percent and 94 percent of the positive patients are asymptomatic.

Maharashtra on Monday, May 30 recorded 431 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 3,131. Besides, 0 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day.

297 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,35,385. The recovery rate in the state is 98.09%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

Out of 8,09,03,451 laboratory samples 78,86,375 have been tested positive (09.75%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 383 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 3 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 37 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 2 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 0 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 0 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 1 fresh case.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 5 fresh cases.

Read Also Junior Basketball League: Resilient Mumbai Warriors overcome Pune Panthers