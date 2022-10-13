Mumbai witnesses moderate to heavy showers

PTI

As Mumbai is nearing the monsoon retreat, the city witnessed moderate to heavy showers on Thursday, along with occasional thunder and lightning.

The heavy downpour began around 1.30 pm and lasted till late evening, loud thunderstorms were also witnessed. The total rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours by the Santacruz observatory was 29.2 mm.

The rainfall had not been continuous throughout the day at all locations but had been pouring intensely between short time intervals at isolated places.

Areas that experienced rainfall and thunder activity on Thursday were Navi Mumbai, South Mumbai, Dadar (and nearby areas), and Western suburbs, including Andheri, Khar, Santacruz, Bandra, and nearby regions.

According to traffic control, the Andheri subway and other low-lying areas experienced water logging due to the heavy downpour. There was water logging at the Sea-link southbound gate as well which slowed down the traffic during the day.

Meanwhile, local trains were running on time and did not witness any disruptions.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places over Mumbai. The fishermen community has been informed to take precautions near the coast and while venturing into the sea.

